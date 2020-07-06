Lisa Martin

Lisa Ann Park Martin, age 57, passed away July 1, 2020, in Clarksville. She was born May 26, 1963, in Clarksville to Loy George Park and Verladean "Bert" Williams Park. She was an English teacher at Scranton Junior High School for 21 years. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Clarksville, an avid photographer and a devoted wife, daughter, sister and aunt.

She was preceded in death by her father; a nephew, John Jason Cline; and a brother-in-law, Jack Cline Jr.

She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Jerry Don Martin of the home; her mother; a brother, Barry D. Park (Debbie); a sister, Sandra K. Cline; two nephews, Brian Park of Clarksville and Scott Cline (Brittany) of San Diego; a niece, Misty Kyles (Josh); two great-nephews; and three great-nieces.

Graveside service was held Wednesday, July 8 at Oakland Cemetery in Clarksville with David Porter and the Rev. Darrell Bridges officiating, under the direction of Hardwicke Funeral Home in Clarksville.

Pallbearers were Brian Park, Josh Kyles, David Porter, Mike Johnson, Brad Hobbs and Parker Kyles.

Honorary pallbearers were members of Spadra Poetic Society.



