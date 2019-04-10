|
Lloyd Curtis
Lloyd Lavon Curtis, 84, of Sweeny, Texas, died April 7, 2019, at the VA Medical Center in Houston.
He leaves his wife of 29 years, Lynette (Dahlgren) Curtis; his sister, Jean Smith of Coffeeville, Miss.; his son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Susan Curtis of Hernando, Miss.; his daughter, Kathy Walsh and son-in-law Martin Payne of Orange, Texas; his son, Russell Erickson of Shorewood, Minn.; his daughter and son-in-law, Kristen and Steven Briggs of Delmar, Calif.; his grandchildren, Nicole Winscott and her husband Jay of Sweeny, Abby and Allie Curtis, Rane and Christian Erickson and Harrison Briggs; and his great-grandchildren, Taylor, Tyler, Tatum, Chad, Cory and Cale Winscott.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Ida; and his brothers, James and Bobby.
Lloyd was born and raised in Memphis, Tenn., where he developed his passion for music. He joined the U.S. Army in 1955 during the Korean War, where he served with distinction in Germany. Upon completing his military service, he returned to Memphis where he started a delivery business and turned his passion for music into playing as a drummer in several bands. He later moved to St. Francis, Minn., where he met and married the love of his life, his wife Lynn. They started their own glass repair business and during their many years in Minnesota and Arkansas indulged their mutual passion for travel. They managed to visit every state in the continental United States, Canada and Mexico. Lloyd and Lynn retired and moved to Arkansas where boredom and a love of children convinced Lloyd to drive a bus for the Paris ISD. After several years, they moved to Sweeny and helped raise their great-grandchildren and, yes, he started driving a school bus for Sweeny ISD. In total, he drove for 18 years and earned his nickname, "Grumpy Grandpa," which was given with love. He always had a bright, inquiring mind, had an interest in the "unusual" and took pleasure from experiencing new things and meeting new people. Lloyd had many passions: his wife, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his country, his music, trains and train trips, westerns, his love of God and First Baptist Church of Sweeny and its congregation.
Memorial service was held Monday, April 15, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Sweeny, 402 N. Main St., Sweeny, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Habitat for Humanity online at www.habitat.org.
Published in Paris Express on Apr. 17, 2019