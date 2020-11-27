Lorrie Schluterman
Lorri G. (Stovall) Schluterman, 60, a resident of Subiaco, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville. She was born Feb. 17, 1960, in Ozark to Bill J. and Zelma (White) Stovall.
Lorri spent her working years as a registered nurse. She was a member of St. Benedict Catholic Church in Subiaco. Lorri was know as "Grammy" by her grandchildren, who were her world.
Lorri was preceded in death by a sister, Trena (Stovall) Kremers; her grandparents; and her father-in-law, Emil Schluterman.
Survivors include her husband of 39 years, Vincent Schluterman of Subiaco; two daughters, Ashley Jackson and husband Carl of Tuscaloosa, Ala., and Kristen Schluterman of Russellville; three grandchildren, Riley, Alaina and Olivia Jackson; her parents, Bill J. and Zelma Stovall of Paris; three sisters, Rhonda Eckart and husband Eddie of Batesville, Dee Dee Sprick and husband Wallie of Little Rock and Tammy Wilson and husband Clay of Scranton; her special mother-in-law, Patricia Schluterman; and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Subiaco with Father Mark Stengel, O.S.B., officiating. Burial will follow at St. Benedict Catholic Cemetery in Subiaco, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
In compliance with ADH guidelines, indoor attendance is limited and attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
Pallbearers will be Andrew Sprick, Mason Redding, Chase Wilson, Will Kremers, Jacob Schluterman and Jared Schluterman.
Her nieces and nephews will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Online guestbook is available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/paris
.