|
|
Louise Eckart
Louise A. (Schneider) Eckart, 97, of Subiaco passed away March 10, 2020, in Charleston. She was born Nov. 10, 1922, in Subiaco to the late William J. and Mary E. (Elsken) Schneider. Louise was a lifelong member of St. Benedict Catholic Church, where she was the organist and choir leader for over 40 years, and a member of St. Benedict Mother's Society. She was a homemaker, worked as a cook at Subiaco Abbey and then at Subiaco Credit Union for almost 20 years. Louise won the 2010 Logan County Fair Golden Harvest Award in recognition of her many years of service to others. She was a member of the Subiaco Extension Homemakers Club and an avid quilter, winning many awards for her beautifully crafted quilts and canned and baked goods that she entered in the local and regional county fairs.
Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene "Gene" N. Eckart; a daughter, Mary Elaine Davidson; a nephew, Ryan Michael Davidson; and a son-in-law, Mark H. Trusty Jr. Louise was also preceded in death by all of her siblings, Sister M. Helen Schneider, OSB, Abe Schneider, Gilbert Schneider, Wilfred Schneider, Catherine Wagner, Eva Strobel and Ed Schneider.
She is survived by six children, Lou Trusty of Subiaco, Tony Eckart of Saline County, Francis Eckart of Paris, Rita Eckart of Subiaco, Raymond Eckart of Subiaco and Chris Eckart of Russellville; a sister-in-law, Ginny Schneider of Muenster, Texas; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14 at St. Benedict Catholic Church with Father Mark Stengel, OSB, officiating. Interment will follow at St. Benedict Cemetery in Subiaco, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
Rosary service will be said at 7:45 p.m. Friday at St. Benedict Catholic Church.
Pallbearers will be Andy Trusty, Nick Eckart, Mike Davidson, Grant Thomas, Blake Miller and Kyle Wewers.
Online obituary and guestbook is available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/paris.
Published in Paris Express on Mar. 12, 2020