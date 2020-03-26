|
|
Lucille McGrath
Lucille (Rackley) McCubbin McGrath, 82, of Fort Smith passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Sept. 13, 1937, in Paris to her parents, J.D. and Golda (McCurry) Rackley. Lucille worked many years as the payroll clerk for Paris Shoe Factory and later owned her own farm. Before, during and after her working career, she was always a devoted homemaker and mother. She was a member of Ratcliff Baptist Church and Ladies Homemaking Club.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Paul McCubbin; her second husband, Vaughn McGrath; a daughter, Mariea Strong; a son, Willie Jay McCubbin; and a brother, Earl Rackley.
She is survived by a son, Kenneth McCubbin and wife Kara of Ratcliff; a daughter, Rhonda Haynes and husband Ed of Fort Smith; two brothers, Donald Rackley and wife Bessie of Ashdown and Marvin Rackley and wife Ruth of Charleston; a sister, Sherry Barbee and husband Bob of Paris; and four grandchildren, Glenna McCubbin, Mark Churchman, Steven Strong and Everett Strong.
All service information will be provided by the family. Services are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
Online guestbook is available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/paris.
Published in Paris Express on Mar. 27, 2020