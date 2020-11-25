Maggie Graves
Maggie Mae Graves, age 87, of Delaware went home to her heavenly Father on Nov. 21, 2020. She was born July 15, 1933, to James Franklin and Mayme Jane Faulkinbury.
Maggie attended Arkansas Tech University, where she graduated at the top of her class. She retired from teaching at Dardanelle Elementary after 28 years. She was a member of Assembly of God Church in Delaware. She enjoyed studying family history, preserving family heirlooms, reading and shopping.
She was preceded in death by her husband and the love of her life, John Madison Graves; her beloved grandson, J.M. Graves III; her brother, Kirby Faulkinbury; and her sister, Wena Perry.
Survivors include a sister, Brenda Love (Louis Ed) of Dardanelle; a son, J.M. Graves Jr. (Marlene) of Delaware; three daughters, Kim Graves M.D. and Kay Graves New (Chuck), both of Dover, and Kip Graves Grimes (Craig) of Delaware; six grandchildren, Melissa Feltner, Sasha Belcher, Erik Grimes, Dr. Kayla Sapkota, Hannah Bridgman and Charla Owens; seven great-grandchildren, Kelli George, Ryan George, Michelle Feltner, Madison Chiolino, Jake Graves, Lilly Belcher and Jack Belcher; and a great-great-grandchild, Evelyn Chiolino.
Graveside service was held Friday, Nov. 27, at Graves Cemetery in Delaware, under the direction of Cornwell Funeral Home in Dardanelle.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Graves Cemetery, P.O. Box 454, Delaware, AR 72835.
