Margaret Schwartz
Margaret Ann (Martindale) Schwartz passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of April 1, 2019, in Broken Arrow, Okla., surrounded by her loving family. Margaret was born to Pete and Lillian (Wallis) Martindale on Aug. 26, 1932. As a teen, she accepted Jesus Christ as her personal savior and was baptized and became a member of First Baptist Church in Paris. She graduated from Paris High School in 1950. She and Charles Edward Schwartz were united in marriage July 27, 1950, and they were married 68 years at the time of Charles death on Jan. 10, 2019.
Margaret is survived by her daughter, Patty Wachtendorg and husband Kurt of Broken Arrow. Other survivors are her grandson, Kyle Wachtendorfand and wife Kelly of Broken Arrow; granddaughter, Kelly Rice and husband Jon of Okinawa, Japan; two great-granddaughters, Katelyn and Kiera Wachtendorf of Broken Arrow; and a great-grandson, J.J. Rice of Okinawa. Margaret also has two sisters, Tommie Lou Hampton and husband Charlie of Paris and Marilyn Sue Martindale of Paris; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and a multitude of dear friends.
Margaret and Charles lived in Tulsa for most of their 68 years together. Cremation arrangements were directed by Floral Haven Funeral Home in Broken Arrow. Local family assisted by Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
Published in Paris Express on Apr. 17, 2019