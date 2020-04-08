Home

Marissa Savage


1992 - 2020
Marissa Savage Obituary
Marissa Savage
Marissa Arie Savage, age 27, of Lillie, La., passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at her home surrounded by loved ones. She was born Sept. 13, 1992, in Fort Smith to William Britton Hatcher and Candace Luane Young.
Marissa was a teacher by profession. She was employed by El Dorado School District as a fifth grade science teacher. She loved her students dearly and brightened everyone's day. She enjoyed going to the gym, fishing and spending time with her husband Chris. They enjoyed woodworking together. She loved her family and enjoyed playing with Gavin and Jaxson.
Marissa was preceded in death by her grandparents, J.D. and Carol Young; and a cousin, Kyle Young.
She is survived by her loving husband and best friend, Chris Savage; two stepsons, Gavin and Jaxson; her mother, Luane Young; her father, Britt Hatcher (Destini); a sister, Tori Hatcher; and her grandparents, Bill and Nita Hatcher of Paris.
Graveside service was held Thursday, April 9 at Oakland Cemetery in Monticello. Arrangements were under the trusted direction of A Natural State Funeral Service, 2620 W. Main St., Jacksonville, (501) 982-3400.
Her online guestbook is available at www.anaturalstatefuneralservice.com.
Published in Paris Express on Apr. 15, 2020
