Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Edgemont Bible Church
Fairview Heights, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Edgemont Bible Church
Fairview Heights, IL
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Lake View Memorial Gardens
Fairview Heights, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Sory
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Sory


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie Sory Obituary
Marjorie Sory
Marjorie M. (Pfeaster) Sory, 93, of Belleville, Ill., was born Sunday, Sept. 26, 1926, in Sigourney, Iowa. She passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at her residence in Belleville. Marjorie was a member of Edgemont Bible Church in Fairview Heights, Ill., where she was active in the nursery. She was also a member of the Senior Citizen Crochet Group in Belleville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alva and Nellie (Ulin) Pfeaster; her stepfather, Addie Giesler; three children, Sharon Sory, Thomas R. Sory and James L. Sory; a brother, Murl Pfeaster; a sister, Dorothy Hickman; a grandson, Jonathan Sory; and a son-in-law, Daniel Meldrum.
Survivors include her husband, Thomas J. Sory of Belleville; six children, Sandra K. (Gordon) Kelly of Belleville, Susan Y. Meldrum of Belleville, Shirley J. Hewitt of Wentzville, Mo., Sheryl A. Sucic of Belleville, David A. (Tonya Stern) Sory of Lebanon, Ill., and Sheila L. (Eric) Chaves of Senoia, Ga.; 11 grandchildren, Pamela Kelly (Pearley Moore), Rachel Kelly (Damian Willoughby), Ritchie (Goldie) Turos, Christopher (Danielle) Hewitt, Jacques (Nancy) Sucic, Matthew (Shannon) Sory, Christina (Andy) Pressnal, Andrea Sory, Elliott Chaves, Abigail Chaves and Elizabeth Chaves; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service was held Monday, Feb. 24 at Edgemont Bible Church with Pastor Doug White officiating. Interment followed at Lake View Memorial Gardens in, Fairview Heights, under the direction of Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville.
The family wishes to express a special thank you to Family Hospice in Belleville.
Memorials may be made to Edgemont Bible Church, 5100 N. Illinois St, Fairview Heights, IL 62208; or Family Hospice, 5110 W. Main St., Belleville, IL 62226.
Online condolences may be made at www.kurrusfh.com.
Published in Paris Express on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kurrus Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -