Marjorie Sory
Marjorie M. (Pfeaster) Sory, 93, of Belleville, Ill., was born Sunday, Sept. 26, 1926, in Sigourney, Iowa. She passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at her residence in Belleville. Marjorie was a member of Edgemont Bible Church in Fairview Heights, Ill., where she was active in the nursery. She was also a member of the Senior Citizen Crochet Group in Belleville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alva and Nellie (Ulin) Pfeaster; her stepfather, Addie Giesler; three children, Sharon Sory, Thomas R. Sory and James L. Sory; a brother, Murl Pfeaster; a sister, Dorothy Hickman; a grandson, Jonathan Sory; and a son-in-law, Daniel Meldrum.
Survivors include her husband, Thomas J. Sory of Belleville; six children, Sandra K. (Gordon) Kelly of Belleville, Susan Y. Meldrum of Belleville, Shirley J. Hewitt of Wentzville, Mo., Sheryl A. Sucic of Belleville, David A. (Tonya Stern) Sory of Lebanon, Ill., and Sheila L. (Eric) Chaves of Senoia, Ga.; 11 grandchildren, Pamela Kelly (Pearley Moore), Rachel Kelly (Damian Willoughby), Ritchie (Goldie) Turos, Christopher (Danielle) Hewitt, Jacques (Nancy) Sucic, Matthew (Shannon) Sory, Christina (Andy) Pressnal, Andrea Sory, Elliott Chaves, Abigail Chaves and Elizabeth Chaves; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service was held Monday, Feb. 24 at Edgemont Bible Church with Pastor Doug White officiating. Interment followed at Lake View Memorial Gardens in, Fairview Heights, under the direction of Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville.
The family wishes to express a special thank you to Family Hospice in Belleville.
Memorials may be made to Edgemont Bible Church, 5100 N. Illinois St, Fairview Heights, IL 62208; or Family Hospice, 5110 W. Main St., Belleville, IL 62226.
Published in Paris Express on Feb. 26, 2020