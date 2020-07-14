Mary Anne Doshier
Mary Anne Doshier, who resided in Booneville, died Friday, July 10, 2020, at UAMS in Little Rock. She was born Feb. 15, 1950, in Woonsocket, R.I., to Joseph A. Bousquet and Muriel C. (Benoit) Bousquet. She was 70 years old.
Mary Anne was a retired controller for DPM in Booneville. She was a volunteer for Greenhurst Family Council at Greenhurst Nursing Center in Charleston. Her favorite hobby was painting happy things and sayings on rocks and displaying them around her home and the community. Mary Anne was a member of Caulksville Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her previous husband, David "Montana" Clifton.
She is survived by her husband, Jim Doshier; two sons, Ricky May and wife Rachael of Booneville and Randy May of Paris; a stepdaughter, Peggy Crowley and husband Dan of Prattville, Ala.; two sisters, Janice Davis of Texas and Diane Bousquet of Massachusetts; a brother, Dak Bousquet of Oklahoma; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral service was held Wednesday, July 15 at Caulksville Cumberland Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Bill Van Meter and Mary Anne's son, Brother Ricky May, officiating the service. Burial was at Caulksville Cemetery, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
Pallbearers were her grandchildren, Brock May, Damon May, Bryson May, Brooklyn May, Aaron Harrell and Dessi Harrell.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Greenhurst Family Council c/o Wade Posey 5907 AR 215, Charleston, AR 72933.
