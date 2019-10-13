Home

Roller Funeral Home
1700 E Walnut St
Paris, AR 72855
(479) 963-2733
Mary Honea Obituary
Mary Honea
Mary Ann Honea, 70, of Paris passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Paris. She was born Feb. 1, 1949, in Phoenix to her parents, R.M. and Aleetha Goodin.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two daughters, Gloria Jean Johnson and Kimberly Sue James.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Arvel Honea of Paris; three sons, Gaylen Honea and wife De Honea of Paris, Michael Honea and Heather Johnson of Paris and Daniel Honea and Suzanne Cannon of Paris; one daughter, Barbra Ann Keezer of Paris; one brother, Roy Goodin of Ozark; 14 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and her loving caregiver, Katrina Haggard of Booneville.
Funeral service was held Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Roller Funeral Home Chapel in Paris officiated by the Rev. Wayne Thacker with burial at Baxley Cemetery, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home.
Pallbearers were John Vire, Timmy Pettigrew, Lloyd Buchanan, Kenneth Hice, Roger Honea and Mike Hice.
Online guestbook is available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/paris.
Published in Paris Express on Oct. 16, 2019
