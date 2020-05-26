|
|
Mary Sharum
Mary Kathryn Sharum, who resided in Paris, died Sunday, May 24, 2020, at her home. She was born Oct. 21, 1941, in Paris, to Gilbert Klaeger and Cecilia (Strobel) Klaeger. She was 78 years old. Mary was a homemaker and a member of the Mothers Society and St. Joseph Catholic Church in Paris.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, David Klaeger.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Raymond J. Sharum; four daughters, Melinda Saunders and husband Wes of Olathe, Kan., Cindy Koenigseder and husband Greg of Fort Smith, Trina Sharum of Paris and Ramona Bowman and husband Ronny of Tokyo; a brother, Jerry Klaeger and wife Janie of Subiaco; and six grandchildren, Taryn Boydston and husband Allen, Kyle Saunders, Alexa Koenigseder, Paige Koenigseder, Cecilia Bowman and Joshua Bowman.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 29 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Reginald Udouj, OSB, officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Paris, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home in Paris.
Rosary service will be said at 7 p.m. Thursday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Paris. The family will visit with friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 6 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Taryn and Allen Boydston, Kyle Saunders, Alexa Koenigseder, Paige Koenigseder and David Klaeger.
Honorary pallbearers are Cecilia Bowman and Joshua Bowman.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to St. Joseph Catholic School, 25 S. Spruce St., Paris, AR 72855.
To pay an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Paris Express on May 27, 2020