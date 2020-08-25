1/1
Matthew Henson
1957 - 2020
Matthew Henson
Matthew Henson, age 63, of Paris passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. He was born May 12, 1957, in Paris to Hursel Henson and Velma Crowell Henson. He loved poetry, hunting, gensing and camping.
He was preceded in death by his father, Hursel Henson; and a sister, Misty Henson Johnson.
Survivors include his mother, Velma Crowell; two children, Abel Henson and Fawn Henson; four sisters, Michele White, Heather Dronet, Teresa Schluterman and Lura Lai Gillespy; seven grandchildren, Ghavin, Adrina, Sven, Whitney, Ian and Asher Henson and Charm Keef; and a great-grandchild, Houston Keef.
Memorial service was held Sunday, Aug. 30, at OakWood Cemetery Pavilion in Paris. Arrangements were under the direction of Cornwell Funeral Home and River Valley Cremations in Dardanelle.
Online guestbook and condolences at www.cornwellfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Paris Express from Aug. 25 to Sep. 2, 2020.
