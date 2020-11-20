Maurus Glenn

Brother Maurus Glenn, O.S.B., monk of Subiaco Abbey, strengthened with the sacraments and the prayers of his brother monks, died Nov. 19, 2020. At the time of his death, Brother Maurus was 78 years of age and had been a professed monk for 27 years.

Arthur Glenn was born July 8, 1942, in Chicago, one of four children to Henry and Olga Biss Glenn. Art completed his elementary education at Maternity of the Blessed Virgin Mary School in Chicago. He completed his secondary education at Immaculate Conception High School in Elmhurst, Ill., graduating with the class of 1960, after having spent two years at Holy Cross Seminary in Notre Dame, Ind.

During his early years, Art became interested in a career as a commercial photographer and worked in the field of commercial photography at C-H from 1960-69. He became highly conscientious with regard to the social issues of the decade, particularly the plight of neglected, abused and disabled children, and actively participated in a variety of social justice causes and peaceful protest marches, attributing this to the influence of his strong and devout Catholic faith and growth in Christian spirituality.

From 1961-70, Art Glenn attended Roosevelt University part-time and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Liberal Arts. He was hired by the State of Illinois Department of Mental Health Services in 1970, where he spent the next 21 years as a mental health specialist, working in direct care of mentally ill, disabled and abused children.

In 1989, Art made a retreat at Subiaco Abbey and was deeply impressed by the lifestyle of the monks. Art Glenn was accepted as a candidate for the monastic life and entered Subiaco Abbey in September of 1991 and made his first profession of vows on Feb. 10, 1993, receiving the name Maurus. His final profession of vows was made Sept. 8, 1996, at Santa Familia Monastery in Belize, Subiaco Abbey's mission priory and where he was stationed at the time. During his early years at Subiaco, Brother Maurus served as groundskeeper, laundry assistant and manager, among other assigned household tasks during his candidacy and novitiate.

In early July of 1993, Brother Maurus was sent for a month-long visit to Santa Familia Monastery in Belize and when that proved to be a positive experience, he was assigned to Santa Familia the following February. He immediately took on a number of different tasks with his characteristic zeal and skill for organization and order. He also gave talks and one-day retreats at the monastery and neighboring parishes on religious life, vocations and the Church's sacraments of initiation, then was appointed by Father Prior Richard Walz as the monastery's guestmaster in September of 1996 and formation director in October of 1997.

In his spare time, Brother Maurus enjoyed reading and keeping up with current events in the Church and secular society. Upon the closure of the mission priory, he was recalled to Subiaco in 2002 and served in various roles at the Abbey, even in times of poor health.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial was held Tuesday, Nov. 24, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.

May he rest in peace.



