Michael Endres
Brother Michael Endres, OSB, age 56, monk of Subiaco Abbey, died the morning of Oct. 9, 2020, of cardiac arrest. He was born June 22, 1964, in Van Nuys, Calif., to Richard and Rosemary Steiert Endres.
After moving with his parents to Fort Worth, Texas, Michael attended St. Peter the Apostle Catholic School for his primary education from 1969-78. He then attended Western Hills High School from 1978-82. After graduating from high school, he went to work for COE Builders in Dallas, where he worked as a foreman. He then took a job with Lockheed Martin in Fort Worth as a production supervisor until 1987. From 1994-97, he worked as a supervisor for Intraquest in Hurst, Texas. His final job before going to Subiaco in February of 2001 was as an account representative in Irving, Texas, where he worked from 1997 to 2000.
Michael Endres entered the novitiate on Aug. 8, 2001, professing his vows as a monk of the monastery on Sept. 8, 2002, while retaining his baptismal name.
In 2002, Brother Michael was assigned to work as an assistant in the carpentry shop. From 2003-05, he attended classes at the University of the Ozarks at Clarksville. Having completed several prerequisites, he then began studies at St. Vincent Seminary and College in Latrobe, Pa., where he remained for one year before returning to the Abbey. In early 2007, Brother Michael began working in maintenance for the next two years. In 2009, he was assigned to the Abbey Farm, where he worked for two years, until he was reassigned to the kitchen. In 2006, he began assisting with Camp Subiaco, mostly as a boat operator for lake excursions, and continued helping until about 2016. In 2016, he began assisting in the Abbey Refectory, where he remained until his death.
Brother Michael is survived by his parents; three sisters, Peggy Speirs, Sharon Doherty and Lisa Endres; and three brothers, Steven, Phillip and Jeff.
Mass of Christian Burial was held Friday, Oct. 16, at Subiaco Abbey Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
Services may be viewed at www.livestream.com/subiaco/events/9349928
May he rest in peace.