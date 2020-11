Or Copy this URL to Share

Michele Hughes

Michele Annette Hughes, 68, of New Blaine died Nov. 11, 2020, in New Blaine.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home.

She is survived by her husband, John; a daughter, Elisha Hughes; a son, Jeremy Hughes; a sister, Patricia Tygart; and two grandchildren.



