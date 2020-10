Or Copy this URL to Share

Mike Haney

Mike Haney, 55, of Ratcliff died Oct. 2, 2020.

Funeral service was held Tuesday at Paris High School football stadium with burial at Coles Chapel Cemetery, south of Branch, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home.

He is survived by his wife, Melissa; two daughters, Maggie and Olivia; a son, Patrick; two sisters, Missie Shotzman and Deede Clark; a brother, Jody Haney; and a stepbrother, Bill Maddox.



