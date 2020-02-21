|
|
Milton Fairbanks
Milton "Don" Fairbanks, 66, of Magazine passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born Feb. 25, 1953, in Wichita, Kan., to his parents, Bethel Maurice and Wynema Mae (Graham) Fairbanks. He was the director of the Office of Emergency Management for Logan County for 16 years. Don served on the Central Logan County water board, was the past president of Driggs Volunteer Fire Department board and a Logan County first responder. He loved collecting fire trucks, eagles, Corvettes, Razorback items and coins. Don loved his family, especially the smaller children; spending time with them was always a highlight of his day.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Danny Fairbanks; a sister, Debra Lynn Fairbanks; and a son-in-law, David Reese.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Karen (Downs) Fairbanks; two daughters, Kristi Bates and husband Bart and Lacy Reese, both of Paris; a sister, Anita Valentine and husband Robert of Paris; a sister-in-law, Betty Fairbanks of Magazine; two grandchildren, Sierra Bates and Cedric Reese; two great-grandchildren, Raelynn and Jaxon Stewart; and numerous other family members and friends.
Funeral service was held Monday, Feb. 24 at Roller Funeral Home Chapel in Paris with burial at Paint Rock Cemetery, outside of Paris, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
Pallbearers were Steve Gruning, Eric Newcomb, Keith Downs, Shane Haney, Tim Gehring and Lucas Hice.
Honorary pallbearers were members of Driggs Rural Volunteer Fire Department and its board members.
Published in Paris Express on Feb. 26, 2020