Myrtle Dorrough
Myrtle "Ruth" Dorrough, 81, passed away Thursday afternoon, June 4, 2020, at the home of her daughter in Winfield, Mo. Born Jan. 28, 1939, in Paris, she was the daughter of Henry Houston and Lydia Bell Scott Lovelace. Ruth was united in marriage on April 3, 1954, in Paris to Elmer Dorrough. This union was blessed with five children, Sherry, Belinda, Lisa, Angela and Duane. Ruth retired from Reckitt Benckiser, formerly Airwick. She had lived in Center, Mo., for the past five years prior to moving to her daughter's home this year. Ruth enjoyed playing bingo, going to casinos and doing puzzles. She was a former member of Winfield Baptist Church.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Leonard, Robert and Russell Lovelace; two sisters, Bertha Everett and Ruby Grigsby; and her beloved husband of 50 years, Elmer Dorrough, who died Oct. 11, 2004.
Survivors include her children, Sherry Mehrle of Fernandina Beach, Fla., Belinda Tipton and husband Dewayne of Center, Lisa Jordan and husband Vernon of Winfield, Angela Dorrough and significant other Lonnie Dildine of Moscow Mills, Mo., and Duane Dorrough and wife Jaime of Augusta, Ga.; 14 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. Ruth also leaves several other relatives, including a special niece, Patricia Grigsby Parham, who helped the family with Ruth during her last months.
Funeral service was held Sunday, June 7 at Carter-Ricks Funeral Home in Winfield with the Rev. Will Steinbeck, pastor of Foley Baptist Church in Foley, Mo., officiating. Burial was at Whispering Winds Cemetery, near Winfield.
Serving as pallbearers were her granddaughters, Jenny Rose, Gin Gallo, Jessica Correa, Cassie Dorrough, Emily Dorrough and Danie Hudson.
Honorary pallbearers were her grandsons, Keith Rose, John Rollins, Joshua Jordan and Cody Mason.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society in care of Carter-Ricks Funeral Home, 3838 E. Highway 47, P.O. Box 253, Winfield, MO 63389.
Online condolences may be made at www.carterricksfuneralhome.com.
Published in Paris Express from Jun. 19 to Jun. 24, 2020.