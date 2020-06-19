Myrtle Dorrough
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Myrtle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Myrtle Dorrough
Myrtle "Ruth" Dorrough, 81, passed away Thursday afternoon, June 4, 2020, at the home of her daughter in Winfield, Mo. Born Jan. 28, 1939, in Paris, she was the daughter of Henry Houston and Lydia Bell Scott Lovelace. Ruth was united in marriage on April 3, 1954, in Paris to Elmer Dorrough. This union was blessed with five children, Sherry, Belinda, Lisa, Angela and Duane. Ruth retired from Reckitt Benckiser, formerly Airwick. She had lived in Center, Mo., for the past five years prior to moving to her daughter's home this year. Ruth enjoyed playing bingo, going to casinos and doing puzzles. She was a former member of Winfield Baptist Church.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Leonard, Robert and Russell Lovelace; two sisters, Bertha Everett and Ruby Grigsby; and her beloved husband of 50 years, Elmer Dorrough, who died Oct. 11, 2004.
Survivors include her children, Sherry Mehrle of Fernandina Beach, Fla., Belinda Tipton and husband Dewayne of Center, Lisa Jordan and husband Vernon of Winfield, Angela Dorrough and significant other Lonnie Dildine of Moscow Mills, Mo., and Duane Dorrough and wife Jaime of Augusta, Ga.; 14 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. Ruth also leaves several other relatives, including a special niece, Patricia Grigsby Parham, who helped the family with Ruth during her last months.
Funeral service was held Sunday, June 7 at Carter-Ricks Funeral Home in Winfield with the Rev. Will Steinbeck, pastor of Foley Baptist Church in Foley, Mo., officiating. Burial was at Whispering Winds Cemetery, near Winfield.
Serving as pallbearers were her granddaughters, Jenny Rose, Gin Gallo, Jessica Correa, Cassie Dorrough, Emily Dorrough and Danie Hudson.
Honorary pallbearers were her grandsons, Keith Rose, John Rollins, Joshua Jordan and Cody Mason.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society in care of Carter-Ricks Funeral Home, 3838 E. Highway 47, P.O. Box 253, Winfield, MO 63389.
Online condolences may be made at www.carterricksfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Paris Express from Jun. 19 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carter-Ricks Funeral Home
3838 E Hwy 47
Winfield, MO 63389
(636) 668-8181
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved