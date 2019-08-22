|
|
Nicholas Fuhrmann
Father Nicholas Fuhrmann, OSB, age 89, monk of Subiaco Abbey died peacefully Aug. 20, 2019. Linus Fuhrmann, second youngest in a family of 11 children, was born in Lindsay, Texas, on Dec. 15, 1929. He received his elementary education at St. Peter School in his hometown and came to Subiaco Academy for his secondary education, graduating with the class of 1947.
Linus entered Subiaco Abbey, professing his vows as a Benedictine monk on Sept. 15, 1949, receiving the name Nicholas. He was ordained to the priesthood on May 16, 1954, at Subiaco Abbey by Bishop Albert L. Fletcher of the Diocese of Little Rock.
Following ordination, Father Nicholas began a 25-year commitment in the field of education at Subiaco Academy. Affectionately known as "Father Nick," he completed his first year on the faculty as an English teacher and assistant prefect and then attended the Catholic University of America for advanced studies in English. He continued his studies in Missouri, graduating from St. Louis University in 1958 with an M.A. degree in English.
Returning to Subiaco Academy, Father Nick resumed his role in the English department and continued as assistant prefect. He also taught journalism and was appointed editor and moderator of the school newspaper, The Periscope. He spent the summer months furthering his education by taking post-graduate courses in English at Marquette University, Southern Methodist University and the University of California at Berkeley.
Having taken part in four years of amateur boxing while in high school, Father Nick enthusiastically accepted the challenge of being Subiaco's boxing coach, along with his daily academic teaching in the classroom. For over three decades he was coach of the Logan County Boxing Club, teaching over 300 teenagers to "think on their feet." Many of these young amateurs fought their way into final championship competition in the Arkansas Golden Gloves.
Father Nicholas also exercised his priestly ministry at Subiaco Abbey, when in 1966 he received a two-year assignment as retreat master at Coury House. He then returned to full-time teaching in the English and journalism departments, as well as continuing as boxing coach at the Academy.
In 1976, Abbot Michael appointed Father Nicholas as vocation director of the Abbey, along with teaching duties in the Academy. He also was assigned pastor of St. Mary Church in Windthorst, Texas, from 1980-83, then at St. Mary Church in Gainesville from 1983-93. While there, Father Nick helped parishioners organize a support group for pregnant women, entitled, ABBA: All Babies Born Alive. Along with his other parochial duties, Father Nick developed a total interschool sports program at St. Mary School, giving of his time in coaching the students.
Father Nick remained active in the interests of his alma mater when in 1983 he was elected president of the Subiaco Academy Alumni Association. In 1993, he was assigned to Santa Familia Monastery, Subiaco Abbey's mission priory in Belize, Central America.
In 1995, Father Nick filled the vacancy of chaplain of St. Bernard Regional Medical Center in Jonesboro. Eventually, he was also chaplain to the Benedictine Sisters of Holy Angels Convent in Jonesboro, as well as mission pastor of St. Norbert Parish in Marked Tree. As hospital chaplain, Father Nick worked closely with the sisters who were assigned to the pastoral care department. He was chaplain when the tragic school shooting occurred at Westside Middle School in Jonesboro on Tuesday, March 24, 1998.
Father Nick endeared himself to the people of northeastern Arkansas during his eight years of dedicated parochial ministry there, along with meeting the needs of the sick in St. Bernard Hospital and attending to the spiritual welfare of the Sisters at Holy Angels Convent.
He was recalled to the Abbey in 2003.
He is survived by a sister, Rose Stoffels of Muenster, Texas.
Christian wake service was held Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, in the Abbey church. Mass of Christian burial was held Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at St. Benedict Church at Subiaco. Interment was at the Abbey cemetery, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
