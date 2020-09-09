1/1
Norbert Wewers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norbert Wewers
Norbert Henry Wewers, 87, of Lavaca died Sept. 8, 2020, at his home. He was born July 20, 1933, in Morrison Bluff to John and Rose (Lensing) Wewers.
Norbert was a member of Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Barling. He was a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He retired from Pradco after 35 years of service. He was a corporal in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany during the Korean War. He loved the outdoors, woodworking, gardening and spending time with his family and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Mary (Hatwig) Wewers; his infant son, Kevin Wewers; his parents; two brothers, Herman and Lawrence Wewers; and two sisters, Celestine Dixon and Stella Frederick.
He is survived by four sons, David (Katrina) of Charleston, Greg (Brenda) of Muldrow, Gerry (Alice) of Scranton and Jason (Michelle) of Van Buren; three daughters, Donna Adams (Micah) and Cheryl Dart (David), both of Fort Smith, and Denise Harris (Chris) of Keota; 16 grandchildren, Alisha Dunn (James), Kevin, Kyle, Taylor, Mary-Kate, Matthew and Michael Wewers, Kasey Gann, Jordan, Madyson, Caitlin and Jackson Dart, Caroline and Nicholas Adams and Eli and Emily Harris; and three great-grandchildren, Bentley and Dawson Dunn and Wyatt Gann.
Funeral Mass will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11 at Immaculate Conception Church in Fort Smith with burial to follow at St. Meinrad's Cemetery in Prairie View, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Rosary will be said at 7 p.m. Thursday at Edwards Funeral Chapel.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Kevin, Kyle, Matthew and Michael Wewers, Eli Harris, Nicholas Adams and Jackson Dart.
Online condolences may be sent at www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Paris Express from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
4797828203
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edwards Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved