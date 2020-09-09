Norbert Wewers
Norbert Henry Wewers, 87, of Lavaca died Sept. 8, 2020, at his home. He was born July 20, 1933, in Morrison Bluff to John and Rose (Lensing) Wewers.
Norbert was a member of Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Barling. He was a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He retired from Pradco after 35 years of service. He was a corporal in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany during the Korean War. He loved the outdoors, woodworking, gardening and spending time with his family and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Mary (Hatwig) Wewers; his infant son, Kevin Wewers; his parents; two brothers, Herman and Lawrence Wewers; and two sisters, Celestine Dixon and Stella Frederick.
He is survived by four sons, David (Katrina) of Charleston, Greg (Brenda) of Muldrow, Gerry (Alice) of Scranton and Jason (Michelle) of Van Buren; three daughters, Donna Adams (Micah) and Cheryl Dart (David), both of Fort Smith, and Denise Harris (Chris) of Keota; 16 grandchildren, Alisha Dunn (James), Kevin, Kyle, Taylor, Mary-Kate, Matthew and Michael Wewers, Kasey Gann, Jordan, Madyson, Caitlin and Jackson Dart, Caroline and Nicholas Adams and Eli and Emily Harris; and three great-grandchildren, Bentley and Dawson Dunn and Wyatt Gann.
Funeral Mass will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11 at Immaculate Conception Church in Fort Smith with burial to follow at St. Meinrad's Cemetery in Prairie View, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Rosary will be said at 7 p.m. Thursday at Edwards Funeral Chapel.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Kevin, Kyle, Matthew and Michael Wewers, Eli Harris, Nicholas Adams and Jackson Dart.
Online condolences may be sent at www.edwardsfuneralhome.com
.