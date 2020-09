Or Copy this URL to Share

Oma Knapp

Oma Turner Knapp, 85, died Sept. 22, 2020.

Graveside service was held Friday at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Charleston, under the direction of Smith Mortuary.

She is survived by two sisters, Kitty Rogers and Carolyn Goldsmith.



