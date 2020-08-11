Pamala Johnson
Pamala Johnson, age 56, of Subiaco passed away Aug. 8, 2020, at her home. She was born Aug. 27, 1963, to the late Lorine and Bill Pifer.
She is survived by five children, Charles McClain, Edward Baumgartner, Chase Lanier, Kegan Bradley and Bianca Love; four brothers, Wayne Crenshaw, Martin McClain, Ronnie Pifer and Tommy Pifer; a sister, Diane Brooks; 10 grandchildren; and many relatives and friends.
Private services will be held at later date. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Arkansas Cremation, www.ArkansasCremation.com
.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
online at www.cancer.org
.