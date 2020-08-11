1/1
Pamala Johnson
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pamala's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pamala Johnson
Pamala Johnson, age 56, of Subiaco passed away Aug. 8, 2020, at her home. She was born Aug. 27, 1963, to the late Lorine and Bill Pifer.
She is survived by five children, Charles McClain, Edward Baumgartner, Chase Lanier, Kegan Bradley and Bianca Love; four brothers, Wayne Crenshaw, Martin McClain, Ronnie Pifer and Tommy Pifer; a sister, Diane Brooks; 10 grandchildren; and many relatives and friends.
Private services will be held at later date. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Arkansas Cremation, www.ArkansasCremation.com.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society online at www.cancer.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Paris Express from Aug. 11 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Arkansas Cremation
322 N. Market Street
Benton, AR 72015
501-975-1002
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Arkansas Cremation

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved