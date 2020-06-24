Paul Burton
Paul Burton
Paul Ray Burton, 59, of Midway died Friday, June 19, 2020.
Private memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
He is survived by his wife, Candy Jones; five daughters, Christy Robinson, Shelly Linder and Catherine, Symantha and Brittinay Burton; two sons, Paul and Chad Burton; 17 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Published in Paris Express from Jun. 24 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roller Funeral Home
1700 E Walnut St
Paris, AR 72855
(479) 963-2733
