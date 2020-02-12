Home

Paul Collier

Paul Collier Obituary
Paul Collier
Paul Wayne Collier, 63, of Paris passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at his home. He was born March 14, 1956, in Paris to Henry Cherry and Virginia Ruth (McClure) Collier. Paul worked as a manufacturing supervisor for Correll Inc. in Charleston for many years and was a member of First Assembly of God Church in Paris. He enjoyed fishing and watching all types of sporting events. During high school, Paul was the team manager for the Paris Eagles football team. He loved his wife and family dearly and unconditionally. Paul was unbiased and never had an ill thought towards anyone.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Charles Lynn and John Marvin Collier.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Bettye Collier; a son, Timothy Hicks; three daughters, Christy Collier, Jennifer Phillips and Marsha Turner; two sisters, Linda Hall and husband William of Russellville and Roslyn Dorrough and husband Jimmy of Morrison Bluff; 12 grandchildren, Emoney, Vanisha, Aundrella, Keyair, Hailey, Gracie, Ruby, Alex, Hunter, Zephram, Zarah and Keldon; a great-grandchild, Nakyius; and many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at First Assembly of God Church in Paris with the Rev. Kenny Maness officiating. Burial will follow at Baxley Cemetery in Paris, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
Pallbearers will be McDaniel Milam, Mike Stinnett, Todd Phillips, Tim Fulmer, Brian Fulmer and James Fulmer.
Online guestbook is available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/paris.
Published in Paris Express on Feb. 19, 2020
