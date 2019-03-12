Home

Pauline Phillips, 91, of Paris died Monday, March 11, 2019, in Paris.
Funeral service was held Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Roller Funeral Home Chapel in Paris.
She is survived by her companion, John Soller; two daughters, Brenda Baker of Branch and Lisa Buck of Ozark; three sons, Dannie Phillips of Van Buren and Jerry and Raymond Phillips, both of Paris; a sister, Jeroma Willhite of Paris; 15 grandchildren; and numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Paris Express on Mar. 20, 2019
