Peggy Patterson
Peggy Ann Patterson, who resided in Caulksville, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Greenhurst Nursing Center in Charleston. She was 86 years old. She was born March 18, 1933, in Booneville to the late A.O. "Bud" Earp and Cora May (Carlton) Earp. Peggy was co-owner of the County Line Sale Barn Cafe for many years. She and her husband, Todd, were owners and operators of Patterson Auction Services. Peggy was a 1951 graduate of Booneville High School, a homemaker and a faithful member of Coles Chapel United Methodist Church. Peggy was a pillar of the Caulksville community and will be missed by everyone who knew her.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Carla Ann (Patterson) Robinson.
She is survived by her husband of almost 67 years, Todd Patterson; a son, Mike Patterson and wife Joanie of Branch; a sister, Patsy Corbitt and husband Don of Russellville; two grandsons, Devin Robinson and Dillon Robinson; and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Brotherton Funeral Home Chapel in Charleston with the Rev. Janet Barrow officiating. Burial will follow at Coles Chapel Cemetery, located south of Branch, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
The family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be David Corbitt, Ray Gack, Brandon Sing, Tammie Ratterree, Dennis Jones and Hunter White.
To pay an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Paris Express on Feb. 21, 2020