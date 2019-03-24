Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ramona Clare
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ramona Clare

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ramona Clare Obituary
Ramona Clare
Ramona Irene Clare, of Magazine, passed away March 23, 2019, in Van Buren. Ramona was born Sept. 5, 1938, in Alton, Ill., to her parents Hubert and Edna (Taylor) Fairless. She worked at Stark Manufacturing for many years and was a member of Crossview Christian Church in Fort Smith, where she was an avid member, helping out in all areas of ministry. She was known for her homemade pies.
She was preceded in death by her aforementioned parents; her husband of 59 years, James Clare Sr.; two brothers, Tootie Fairless and Bobby Jack Fairless; and one sister, Ruth Martin.
Ramona is survived by her two sons, James Clare Jr., of Booneville and David Clare and wife Diane of Nampa, Idaho; one daughter, Ann Stevens of Fort Smith; two grandchildren, Rochelle Vickers and Mikale Stevens; four great-grandchildren; one brother, Geddis Fairless of Arizona; and numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at Booneville Funeral Service Chapel, under the direction of Booneville Funeral Service.
Memorial donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans, VA Regional Office, 2200 Fort Roots Drive (VAMC), North Little Rock, AR 72114-1756.
Online obituary and guestbook are available at www.boonevillefuneralservice.com.
Published in Paris Express on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.