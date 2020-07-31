Randy Anhalt
Randy Lee Anhalt, 69, a resident of Paris, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock. He was born Aug. 31, 1950, in Paris to the late Henry Anton and Hermina Regina (Friga) Anhalt.
Randy served in the U.S. Army National Guard for 12 years. He retired from North Logan Mercy Hospital in Paris as a laboratory and X-ray technician. Randy was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Paris. In his spare time he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Randy was also a musician who played the drums for the popular high school band The Chessman and many other bands over his 50-year music career.
Survivors include three sons, Mason Anhalt and wife Karin, Drew Anhalt and Seth Anhalt and wife Ashley, all of Paris; a grandson, Chevy Anhalt; a brother, Bill Anhalt and wife Jeanette of Russellville; and three sisters, Janie Calvert of Conway, Sissi Bennett and husband Butch of Hot Springs Village and Sheila Williams and husband Mike of Conway.
Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Paris with Father Reginald Udouj, OSB, officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Paris, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
Rosary will be said at 5 p.m. Sunday at Roller Funeral Home Chapel, with visitation to follow.
In compliance with ADH guidelines, indoor attendance is limited to 100 people at one time. Attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic School, 25 S. Spruce St., Paris, AR 72855.
