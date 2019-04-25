|
|
Randy Wheeler
Randy Allen Wheeler, age 58, of Russellville died Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at his home. He was born Dec. 25, 1960, at Morrilton to Raymond King and Alice Wheeler. He was the grandson of the late Bud and Eunis Hurst Wheeler. He was also preceded in death by his mother, Alice Wheeler; grandparents, Martha and Henry King; and uncles, Leon King and Johnny King.
Survivors include his wife, Melisa Wheeler; father, Raymond King; two children, Joshua Holbrook (Tabitha) and Eric Wheeler (Princess); two brothers, Billy King and Ray King; two sisters, Vickie Murray and Kathy Johnson; three grandchildren, Noah Holbrook, Madalynn Wheeler and Lydia Wheeler; and a host of friends, family and loved ones that will always miss and love him.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Monday, April 29, 2019, at Cornwell Chapel in Dardanelle.
Published in Paris Express on May 1, 2019