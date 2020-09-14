Raymond Johnson
Raymond Arnold Johnson, who resided in Paris, died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at his home. He was born Sept. 15, 1925, in the Corley community in Logan County to the late John Arnold and Myra Claudie (Thompson) Johnson. He was two days shy of 95 years old.
Raymond was a retired quality control person for the U.S. Government. He served in World War II and the Korean War in the U.S. Army and Air Force. He was a member of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees and First Baptist Church in Paris.
He is survived by his wife, Charlene (Hardgrave) Johnson; a daughter, Debra Ballew Hixon of Paris; a son, Dennis Johnson and wife DeAnn of Hot Springs; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17 at Corley Cemetery in Paris with Brother Harlin Brewton officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home in Paris. Per ADH guidelines, attendees must furnish and wear their own masks and practice social distancing.
His family will serve as pallbearers.
