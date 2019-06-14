|
Regina Schluterman
Regina C. (Binz) Schluterman, 96, of Subiaco passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Charleston. She was born Aug. 3, 1922, in Paris to her parents, Stephen C. and Anne M. (Weisle) Binz. She was a devoted homemaker who loved gardening, taking care of her flowers and raising her birds. She was a member of St. Benedict Catholic Church and the Mothers' Society in Subiaco.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Stephen C. and Anne M. (Weisle) Binz; her husband, Frank B. Schluterman; and two brothers, John Binz and Ed Binz.
She is survived by her son, Frank Edward Schluterman of Subiaco; two daughters, Mary Jean Kiene and husband Tony of Lavaca and Lucille Wilhelm of Paris; 11 grandchildren, Dewayne Schluterman, Darlette Ewing, Jeanice Hess, Kenneth Kiene, David Kiene, Ronald Kiene, Debbie Neal, Linda Kimes, Robert Willhelm, Lawrence Willhelm and Carl Willhelm; 24 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren.
Rosary service will be said at 7:45 p.m. Sunday, June 16, 2019, at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Subiaco.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Subiaco officiated by Father Mark Stengel O.S.B. Burial will follow at St. Benedict Catholic Cemetery in Subiaco, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
Pallbearers will be Dewayne Schluterman, Kevin Ewing, Robert Wilhelm, Kenneth Kiene, David Kiene and Ronald Kiene.
Honorary pallbearers are her godchildren.
Published in Paris Express on June 15, 2019