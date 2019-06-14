Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roller Funeral Home
1700 E Walnut St
Paris, AR 72855
(479) 963-2733
Resources
More Obituaries for Regina Schluterman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Regina Schluterman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Regina Schluterman Obituary
Regina Schluterman
Regina C. (Binz) Schluterman, 96, of Subiaco passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Charleston. She was born Aug. 3, 1922, in Paris to her parents, Stephen C. and Anne M. (Weisle) Binz. She was a devoted homemaker who loved gardening, taking care of her flowers and raising her birds. She was a member of St. Benedict Catholic Church and the Mothers' Society in Subiaco.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Stephen C. and Anne M. (Weisle) Binz; her husband, Frank B. Schluterman; and two brothers, John Binz and Ed Binz.
She is survived by her son, Frank Edward Schluterman of Subiaco; two daughters, Mary Jean Kiene and husband Tony of Lavaca and Lucille Wilhelm of Paris; 11 grandchildren, Dewayne Schluterman, Darlette Ewing, Jeanice Hess, Kenneth Kiene, David Kiene, Ronald Kiene, Debbie Neal, Linda Kimes, Robert Willhelm, Lawrence Willhelm and Carl Willhelm; 24 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren.
Rosary service will be said at 7:45 p.m. Sunday, June 16, 2019, at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Subiaco.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Subiaco officiated by Father Mark Stengel O.S.B. Burial will follow at St. Benedict Catholic Cemetery in Subiaco, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
Pallbearers will be Dewayne Schluterman, Kevin Ewing, Robert Wilhelm, Kenneth Kiene, David Kiene and Ronald Kiene.
Honorary pallbearers are her godchildren.
Online guestbook is available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/paris.
Published in Paris Express on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now