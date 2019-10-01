|
Richard Fox
Richard Allen Fox, 69, of Charleston entered into rest Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born Sept. 8, 1950, in Charleston, the son of the late Lyndel and Vassie Fox. He was a retired oil field worker and farmer and a member of the National Guard and First Free Will Baptist in Charleston. Richard enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time with his family and going to ballgames.
He was preceded in death by his first wife and the mother of his children, Arrona; a sister, Betty Lou Fox; and a brother-in-law, Lyndal "Pete" Hall.
Survivors include his wife, Johnnie (Greb) Fox; two sons, Jeremy Allen Fox and wife Cindy of Alvord, Texas, and Cody Allen Fox and wife Megan of Charleston; two stepsons, Stephen and wife Stacy Greb and Brian Greb, both of Ratcliff; two sisters, Linda Mae Hall of Ozark and Sue Johnson and husband David of Paris; a brother, Terry A. Fox and wife Beverly of Ozark; 11 grandchildren, Macy, Easton, Cam and Casey Fox, Andrew and Bobby Fox, Landon Greb, Ronnie and Sammie Greb, Jordon Cleveland and Darren Friend; and a great-grandchild, Beckhym Cleveland.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Smith Mortuary in Charleston officiated by Brother Jeff Holland with interment at Garden of Memories in Charleston.
Visitation with friends and family will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Smith Mortuary in Charleston.
Pallbearers will be Daniel and Adam Johnson, Toby Roberts, Jamie Fisher, Danny Roberts and Casey Fox.
Honorary pallbearers are Jerry Loughridge, (Tudy), David Greb and David Johnson.
Online condolences may be made at www.smithmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Paris Express on Oct. 2, 2019