Richard Nehus
Richard Eugene Nehus, 60, of Paris passed away Sept. 29, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born Sept. 10, 1959, in Ozark to his parents Robert and Catherine (Elsken) Nehus. Rick worked as a service technician for Arkansas Western Gas, Source Gas and Black Hills Energy for over 39 years. He served as an alderman on the Paris City Council for the last three years and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus Council No. 3787. Rick always enjoyed coaching little league sports at the Paris Boys and Girls Club, especially when his children and grandchildren were playing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Catherine (Elsken) Nehus.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Donna (Fox) Nehus of Paris; three daughters, Heather Beauford and husband Aaron of Winslow, Amanda Doss of Paris and Aubrey Doss of Sulphur Springs; one sister, Linda Wooten of Paris; one brother, Jerry Nub Nehus and wife Bequita of Paris; seven grandchildren, Hunter Crane, Kaydee Doss, Maddie Doss, Mason Doss, Hadley Beauford, Tristan Beauford and Laila Munoz.
Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Paris with burial at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
Memorial visitation will be 5-6 p.m. Wednesday at Roller Funeral Home Chapel in Paris, with rosary service starting at 6 p.m.
Pallbearers will be his grandchildren.
Honorary pallbearers are John Davis, John Warren, Racine Nehus, Steve Reano, Randy Koch, Keith Massingale and Steve Williams.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Paris Boys and Girls Club, 717 N. Fifth St., Paris, AR 72855.
Online guestbook is available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/paris.
Published in Paris Express on Oct. 1, 2019