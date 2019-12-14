Home

Robert Herndon Jr.

Robert Herndon Jr.
Robert Neal Herndon Jr., who resided in Paris, died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Paris. He was born Jan. 4, 1948, in Bakersfield, Calif., to the late Robert Neal Herndon Sr. and Jimmie Mae (Ford) Herndon Braisher. He was 71 years old. Robert served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was a retired truck driver and a Protestant.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Beneta Williams.
He is survived by two daughters, Stacie Catoe of Paris and Rondi Ramirez of California; two sons, Mark Herndon of Paris and Brian Herndon of Connecticut; two brothers, Harley Herndon of Paris and William Herndon of Florida; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home in Paris.
To pay an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Paris Express on Dec. 15, 2019
