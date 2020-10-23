1/
Robert Knoles
1942 - 2020-10-21
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Knoles
Robert "Bob" Earl Knoles, 78, of Ozark died Oct. 21, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service was held Monday at Shaffer Funeral Home Chapel with burial at Highland Cemetery.
He is survived by four daughters, Michell Hamon, Stephanie Brown, Lisa Opper and Dreama Barrett; a son, Shawn Knoles; a sister, Mary Quinn; a brother, Charley Knoles; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Paris Express from Oct. 23 to Oct. 28, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved