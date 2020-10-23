Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert Knoles

Robert "Bob" Earl Knoles, 78, of Ozark died Oct. 21, 2020, in Fort Smith.

Funeral service was held Monday at Shaffer Funeral Home Chapel with burial at Highland Cemetery.

He is survived by four daughters, Michell Hamon, Stephanie Brown, Lisa Opper and Dreama Barrett; a son, Shawn Knoles; a sister, Mary Quinn; a brother, Charley Knoles; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.



