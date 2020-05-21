Home

Roller Funeral Home
1700 E Walnut St
Paris, AR 72855
(479) 963-2733
Robert Koenigseder Obituary
Robert Koenigseder
Robert Alan Koenigseder, 60, of Scranton passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in Little Rock. He was born Oct. 30, 1959, in Little Rock to Robert E. and Wanda (Hamilton) Koenigseder.
Alan was a self employed farmer and truck driver who always loved tending to his horses and cattle and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of the Scranton Rough Riders, always helping with local rodeos, St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Scranton and Abbot Raphael DeSalvo Knights of Columbus Council 14619.
He is survived by a daughter, Ashley Anhalt and husband Seth of Paris; two sons, Bobby Koenigseder and wife Jennifer of Pottsville and Jeffery Koenigseder and wife Whitney of Scranton; his parents, Robert and Wanda Koenigseder of Scranton; three sisters, Diane Tencleve and husband David of Ozark, Debra Reese of Ratcliff and Rhonda Forst and husband Steve of Charleston; a brother, Greg Koenigseder and wife Cindy of Fort Smith; and four grandchildren, Jaxson Koenigseder, Kolton Koenigseder, Chevy (or as Alan renamed him, "Ford") Anhalt and Luke Koenigseder.
Funeral Mass was held Saturday, May 23 at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Scranton officiated by Fathers John Miranda and Barnabas Maria Susai. Burial was at St. Ignatius Catholic Cemetery, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
Pallbearers were Mark Koenigseder, Michael Day, Kenny Frederick, Alex Jansen, Deacon Hardwicke and Kalen Forst.
Honorary pallbearers were all of his close friends.
Online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/paris.
Published in Paris Express on May 27, 2020
