Robert Robertson
Dr. Robert "Doc" J. Robertson, 87, a resident of Ratcliff, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, at his home. He was born June 18, 1932, in Saline County to Lester Lee and Dola R. (Weaver) Robertson. Dr. Robertson married Martha (Campbell) Robertson on Dec. 31, 1973, in Conway. He graduated from Washington University at St. Louis with a Doctor of Medicine in Dentistry degree. He spent his working years as a dentist in his own private practice in Paris for 27 years.
Dr. Robertson was a member of several professional and civic groups including the American Dental Association, Arkansas Dental Association, National Rifle Association, Kiwanis Club of Paris, Northwest Dental District Association and Dentists for Foreign Service. He was a board member of River Valley Primary Care Services, a founding member of Little Creek Golf Course in Ratcliff, a founding board member of Paris Boys and Girls Club, a board member of Community Outreach Service from 1994-95 and the founder of Logan County Ducks Unlimited. In his spare time, Dr. Robertson enjoyed golfing, scuba diving, fishing, wood carving and volunteer dental services and he was a licensed sea captain.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Margaret Darnell and Evelyn Alder.
Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Martha Robertson of Ratcliff; a son, Robert Robertson Jr. of Ozark; a daughter, Pam Wehner and husband Ron of Lebanon, Mo.; two grandsons, Jason Wehner and wife Melissa and Aaron Wehner and wife Leslie, both of Lebanon; three great-grandchildren, Payton, Parker and Kerstynn; and four nieces and nephews, Debbie, Randy and Terry Alder and Margaret Lancaster.
The family would like to express blessings and appreciation to their extended family: Doc's loving caregivers.
A gathering of family and friends will be announced at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral in Paris.
Published in Paris Express on May 5, 2020