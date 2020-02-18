|
|
Ronnie Williams
Ronnie Lee Williams of Paris was born May 9, 1947, in Russellville to Garland Lee Williams and Leona Mae (White) Williams. He passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Baptist Health Hospital in Fort Smith at the age of 72.
Ronnie worked at Paris Body Shop, which was the family-owned business, until he retired. He was truly the happiest when he was on top of Petit Jean Mountain, selling his salvage at the swap meets. He loved his family, his community and traveling to Branson and Mountain View to listen to bluegrass music. The past two years, he lived at Mercy Crest Assisted Living in Barling, working his puzzles and playing pranks on the nurses and residents.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Ronnie is survived by his sons, Justin Lee Williams of Paris and Casey Lee Williams (Mandy) of Booneville; two sisters, Connie Townley (Rod) and Velta Schluterman (Steven) of Fort Smith; and a brother, Mike Williams (Sheila) of Conway. He was loved by two grandchildren, Kiera and Brice; two stepgrandchildren, Joleigh and Clayton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Brotherton Funeral Home Chapel in Paris, with the Rev. Clyde Vire officiating. Burial will follow at Elizabeth Hall Cemetery in New Blaine, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home.
The family will visit with friends from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Mike Moore, Blake Schluterman, David Townley, Tommy Kirkwood, Ed Williams and Steve Williams.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ronnie's memory to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To pay an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Paris Express on Feb. 19, 2020