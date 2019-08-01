|
|
Ruth Matthiessen
Ruth Virginia Matthiessen, age 96, of Paris passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in Long Grove, Ill. She was born Oct. 8, 1922, in Paris to the late Lonnie and Mae (Rodgers) Bowles. Ruth worked 30 years for Allstate Insurance in Milwaukee. After retiring to northern Wisconsin for several years, she returned to Paris to live.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Carl "Bill" Tilley and Russell Matthiessen; and her sisters, Marie (Bob) Koch and Louise (Frank) Nash.
She is survived by her sister, Ina (Ed) Martin; her son, Robert (Margaret) Tilley; her grandchildren, Elizabeth (David) Jakosz and Brian Tilley; her great-grandson, Luke Jakosz; her nieces, Kaye (John) Bizon and Kathy (Jerry) Farris; and her nephew, David Koch.
Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at First Christian Church in Paris with the Revs. H.C. Varnadore and Larry Ranells officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home in Paris.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church, P.O. Box 369, Paris, AR 72855.
To pay an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Paris Express on Aug. 2, 2019