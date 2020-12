Or Copy this URL to Share

Sammy Hicks

Sammy E. Hicks, 68, of Greenwood died Dec. 3, 2020.

Graveside service was held Monday at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home.

He is survived by his wife, Sang; four sons, Clifford, Taylor, Thomas and Henry Hicks; five sisters, Sara Collins, Susan Schmittou, Linda Brewer, Theresa Reeves and Shirley Land; four brothers, Rick Savage and Gary, Daniel and Clark Smith; and a grandchild.



