Samuel Milum
Samuel "Sam Bo" Milum, 80, of Paris died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Paris.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Roller Funeral Home Chapel in Paris.
He is survived by three sisters, Rosetta Graham, Jeannea Collier and Mary Hill; and two brothers, John and MacDaniel Milum.
Samuel "Sam Bo" Milum, 80, of Paris died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Paris.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Roller Funeral Home Chapel in Paris.
He is survived by three sisters, Rosetta Graham, Jeannea Collier and Mary Hill; and two brothers, John and MacDaniel Milum.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Paris Express from May 28 to Jun. 10, 2020.