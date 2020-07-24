1/1
Sandy McLeon
1940 - 2020
Sandy McLeon
Sandy McLeon, age 79, of Lindale, Texas, passed into the arms of her Lord on Monday, July 13, 2020. Sandy was born Monday, Sept. 2, 1940.
Sandy was an avid quilter and community volunteer. She was a devoted and loving wife to her husband of 60 years, Richard McLeon III. She was a member of the Red Hatters, Daughters of the American Revolution and Daughters of the Confederacy.
Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Nadine Birkhead; two brothers, Stanley and Barry Birkhead; and a daughter, Sandra Marie.
She is survived by her husband, Richard of Tyler, Texas; a daughter, Colleen Gober and husband Clint of Farmington; a son, Richard McLeon IV and wife Patty of Pine Hill, Texas; four grandsons, Michael and wife Kathie, Brandon, Richard V and John; and a great-granddaughter, Lucy.
Arrangements were under the direction of Lloyd James Funeral Home in Tyler.

Published in Paris Express from Jul. 24 to Jul. 29, 2020.
July 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
Lloyd James Funeral Home
