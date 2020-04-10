Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roller Funeral Home
1700 E Walnut St
Paris, AR 72855
(479) 963-2733
Resources
More Obituaries for Scott Bridges
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott Bridges

Send Flowers
Scott Bridges Obituary
Scott Bridges
Scott Franklin Bridges, 37, of Paris died Saturday, April 4, 2020, in Orange, Texas.
Memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
He is survived by three sons, Zachary Davis and Devon and Scott Bridges; his mother, Katherine Walker; his stepmother, Hermina Bridges; a sister, Courtney Bridges; and two brothers, Tyler Walker and Cory Bridges.
Published in Paris Express from Apr. 11 to Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Scott's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -