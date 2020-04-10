|
Scott Bridges
Scott Franklin Bridges, 37, of Paris died Saturday, April 4, 2020, in Orange, Texas.
Memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
He is survived by three sons, Zachary Davis and Devon and Scott Bridges; his mother, Katherine Walker; his stepmother, Hermina Bridges; a sister, Courtney Bridges; and two brothers, Tyler Walker and Cory Bridges.
Published in Paris Express from Apr. 11 to Apr. 15, 2020