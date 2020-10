Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Sherry's life story with friends and family

Share Sherry's life story with friends and family

Sherry Crow

Sherry Kay (Rollans) Crow, 52, of Paris died Oct. 7, 2020.

Graveside service was held Monday at Elizabeth Hall Cemetery in New Blaine, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home.

She is survived by a daughter, Serena Wright; two sons, Mason Meier and Chase Crow; her father, Jerry Rollans; a brother, William Greggs; and a grandchild.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store