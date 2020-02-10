|
Shirley Brooks
Shirley Mae (Hice) Brooks, 78, a resident of Scranton, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at her home. She was born Nov. 3, 1941, in Pickens to the late Willie Ray and Madell L. (Carter) Hice. Shirley married Gerald D. Brooks on July 12, 1975, in Caulksville. In her spare time, she loved sewing, quilting and flower gardening.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, William Schiffman; a stepdaughter, Melissa Eads; and a grandson, Johnny Harold McClain Jr.
Survivors include her husband of 43 years, Gerald D. Brooks of Scranton; a son, Marlon Schiffman and wife Janet of Prairie Grove; a stepson, Bobby Brooks of Beebe; three daughters, Emma Sisson and husband Dale of Ozark, Teresa Hice and husband Johnny of Magazine and Carol Hice and husband Robert of Jenny Lind; 19 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; a sister, Ann Jones of Booneville; and an aunt, Bobbie Orellana of Memphis, Tenn.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Roller Funeral Home Chapel in Paris with the Rev. Ricky White officiating. Burial will follow at Clark Chapel Cemetery in Cox Valley, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
Pallbearers will be Gary Wylie, Ray Wylie, Christopher Wylie, Duncan Sisson, David Moore, Robert Gipson and Shannon Gipson.
Published in Paris Express on Feb. 11, 2020