Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roller Funeral Home
1700 E Walnut St
Paris, AR 72855
(479) 963-2733
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Brooks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Brooks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Brooks Obituary
Shirley Brooks
Shirley Mae (Hice) Brooks, 78, a resident of Scranton, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at her home. She was born Nov. 3, 1941, in Pickens to the late Willie Ray and Madell L. (Carter) Hice. Shirley married Gerald D. Brooks on July 12, 1975, in Caulksville. In her spare time, she loved sewing, quilting and flower gardening.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, William Schiffman; a stepdaughter, Melissa Eads; and a grandson, Johnny Harold McClain Jr.
Survivors include her husband of 43 years, Gerald D. Brooks of Scranton; a son, Marlon Schiffman and wife Janet of Prairie Grove; a stepson, Bobby Brooks of Beebe; three daughters, Emma Sisson and husband Dale of Ozark, Teresa Hice and husband Johnny of Magazine and Carol Hice and husband Robert of Jenny Lind; 19 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; a sister, Ann Jones of Booneville; and an aunt, Bobbie Orellana of Memphis, Tenn.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Roller Funeral Home Chapel in Paris with the Rev. Ricky White officiating. Burial will follow at Clark Chapel Cemetery in Cox Valley, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
Pallbearers will be Gary Wylie, Ray Wylie, Christopher Wylie, Duncan Sisson, David Moore, Robert Gipson and Shannon Gipson.
Online guestbook available is at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/paris.
Published in Paris Express on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -