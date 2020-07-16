1/1
Stanley McCurdy
1935 - 2020
Stanley McCurdy
Stanley William McCurdy, who resided near Branch, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at his home. He was born Jan. 1, 1935, in Rudy to Andy N. McCurdy and Edna (Douglas) McCurdy. He was 85 years old.
Stanley worked for Rainbow Bread Bakery in Fort Smith for many years and retired from Cloyes Gear Co. in Paris. Stanley was a U.S. Army veteran and attended Starting Point Community Church in Magazine.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Rose (Friedrich) McCurdy; and a sister, Shirley Wisely.
He is survived by two sons, Andy McCurdy and wife Elisabeth of Branch and Mark McCurdy; a daughter, Brenda Wood and husband Jeff of Clarksville; and three grandchildren, Hollie Yang, Mikel McCurdy and Kaitie Franklin.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 18 at Brotherton Funeral Home Chapel in Charleston with Brother Hank Weaver officiating. Burial with military honors will be at Garden of Memories Cemetery, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
The family will visit with friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Mikel McCurdy, Alec Franklin, Jason Yang, Jake Weaver, Josh Weaver and Jason Kilbreath.
To pay an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Paris Express from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Brotherton Funeral Home
JUL
18
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Brotherton Funeral Home
