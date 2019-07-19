Home

Roller Funeral Home
1700 E Walnut St
Paris, AR 72855
(479) 963-2733
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Roller Funeral Home
1700 E Walnut St
Paris, AR 72855
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Roller Funeral Home
1700 E Walnut St
Paris, AR 72855
Stephen Russell Obituary
Stephen Russell
Stephen Russell, 67, of Paris passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, in Paris. He was born Oct. 3, 1951, in Midland, Texas, to his parents, the late Isaiah "I.D." and Lois (Bennett) Russell. Stephen worked for over 10 years as an air drilling supervisor overseas in the oil field and then moved home to operate his own turkey and cattle farm in Subiaco for 12 years. He was a member of Full Gospel Mission Church in Paris and always enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Pam (Tyler) Russell of Paris; one daughter, Crystal Gail Philmon and husband Charles of Caulksville; one son, Stephen Paul Russell and companion Jenny Regnier and her children of Paris; two sisters, Suzi Posey and husband Lenard of Booneville and Paula Kaelin and husband Gary of Scranton; two brothers, Jimmy Russell and wife Hilda of Paris and Kenny Russell and wife Paula of Paris; two grandchildren, Allen Philmon and Alexia Russell; one uncle, Jerry Russell of Charleston; and one aunt, Sally Barber of Paris.
Funeral service was held Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Roller Funeral Home Chapel in Paris, officiated by Brother Arlen Johnson and Jimmy Russell. Burial followed at Baxley Cemetery in Paris, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home.
Pallbearers were Blake Russell, Jimmy Russell, Allen Philmon, Charles Philmon, Nathan Miller and Cody Tyler.
Online guestbook is available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/paris.
Published in Paris Express on July 24, 2019
