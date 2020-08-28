1/1
Steve Thykeson
Steve Thykeson, 63, of Scranton passed away Thursday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Sherwood. He was born July 26, 1957, in Amarillo, Texas, to Trig and Barbara (Dwight) Thykeson.
Steve worked as an autobody mechanic for Dobbs Body Shop in Clarksville. He enjoyed drag racing, working on cars and collecting Hot Wheels and vintage signs.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by a sister, Regie Thykeson of Plano, Texas; his girlfriend of 33 years, Liz Tice; an aunt, Cindy Barclay of Amarillo; an uncle and aunt, Jerry and Ida Dwight of Dallas; a stepbrother; a halfbrother; two stepsisters; a halfsister; other family members; and many friends.
Family-held private memorial service will be at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home.
Memorial donations may be made to the ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, D.C. 20090-6929; or Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
Online guestbook is available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/paris.

Published in Paris Express from Aug. 28 to Sep. 9, 2020.
